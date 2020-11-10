Buoyed by viewer interest in the launch of the President-Elect Joe Biden’s transition effort, MSNBC scored a rare ratings victory on Monday, beating out rivals CNN and Fox News in overall audience from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. Meanwhile, CNN continued its hot streak by winning both total day and primetime in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic.

According to Nielsen Media Research, MSNBC bested its cable news competition in total day with 2.13 million total viewers on Monday. That figure marked a narrow but notable victory in a closely contested ratings fight, where Fox News came in second with 2.04 million and CNN trailed not far behind with 1.94 overall viewers.

MSNBC’s top-rated daytime ratings were driven by 2.94 million viewers for its 4:00 p.m. afternoon linchpin, Deadline: White House, which won its timeslot and was the network’s most-watched show, save for primetime’s The Rachel Maddow Show. Deadline’s follow-up show, The Beat with Ari Melber, also performed well, winning the 6:00 p.m. hour with 2.88 million total viewers.

CNN, however, was the most-watched network in total day among A25 – 54 viewers, dominating cable news with 553,000 viewers. Fox News eked out a second place finish with 389,000 viewers in the demo, as MSNBC fell just short with 378,000. The network likewise beat out the competition in primetime, with 799,000 viewers in the demo. That was good enough to defeat Fox News’ 747,000 and MSNBC’s 516,000 A25 – 54 viewers.

Fox News, though, did salvage a win in overall audience in primetime, paced by Tucker Carlson Tonight’s 4.54 million total viewers (921,000 in the demo). The network pulled in 3.92 million overall, while MSNBC crept into the runner-up spot with 2.87 million and CNN came in third with 2.61 million total viewers.

