‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Released From Prison Early

Martin Shkreli, known by the nickname “Pharma Bro,” has been released early from prison.

Shkreli, who was serving a May 2018 seven-year prison sentence for securities fraud, was released on Wednesday, months ahead of his expected release on Sept. 14.

“Picked up this guy hitchhiking. Says he’s famous,” posted Edmund Sullivan on Twitter, showing a picture of him and Shkreli.

“For anyone wondering, I did not pick him up on the side of a road. This was intended as satire,” he added.

For anyone wondering, I did not pick him up on the side of a road. This was intended as satire. — Edmund Sullivan (@edmundsullivan) May 18, 2022

Shkreli posted a picture of himself on Facebook on Wednesday with the caption, “Getting out of real prison is easier than getting out of Twitter prison.”

Shkreli will finish his sentence at a halfway house, his lawyer told CNBC.

“Community confinement means the inmate is in either home confinement or a Residential Reentry Center (RRC, or halfway house),” a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told CNBC. “Mr. Shkreli’s projected release date from the custody of the BOP is September 14, 2022. For safety and security reasons, we do not discuss any individual inmate’s conditions of confinement to include transfers or release plans.”

Shkreli was infamous for jacking up the cost of his drug. His conviction was unrelated to that.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com