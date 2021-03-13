Piers Morgan Once Showed Off Personal Roll of Piers Morgan Toilet Paper Seconds Before Calling Meghan Markle ‘Narcissist’

Piers Morgan once thirstily showed off his own personal roll of toilet paper with his face printed on it — seconds before calling Meghan Markle a narcissist.

Piers Morgan’s storm-off and Sharon Osbourne’s related meltdown this week were revealing in a number of ways. Osbourne would go on to apologize for her “panicked” defense of Morgan on CBS’ The Talk, while Morgan demanded an apology from the show for discussing and endorsing the accusations of racism against him.

And since the whole episode made Morgan viable as content again for a hot second, here’s something else revealing: Morgan is such a bone-dry attention sponge, he once happily showed off a roll of toilet paper with his own face printed on it.

It was during Morgan’s last appearance on The Talk, as he was promoting his anti-“cancel culture” book. Then-cohost Eve (who has since left the show), appearing remotely, told Morgan “Your opinions evoke such strong reactions that a UK company has now created poop on Piers toilet paper, which I happen to have right here.”

“So do I!” Morgan said, to stunned laughter.

“How does it feel to have your own toilet paper?” Eve asked.

“It’s an absolute privilege and an honor that in these difficult times when there’s been a run on toilet paper all around the world that I am deemed an asset to the pandemic,” Morgan said, while proudly displaying the tissue roll.

Seconds later, Morgan would decry Ms. Markle and Prince Harry as narcissists, and claim he’d never seen any racist coverage of the Duchess of Sussex, explaining that the headline “Almost Straight Outta Compton” was merely a geographical reference, and that the article detailing gang activity and decrepit homes in a neighborhood several miles from Markle’s former home was actually quite “positive.”

Further evidence of Morgan’s Sahara-level thirst is circulating the internet in the form of a viral supercut featuring his half-joking reminiscences of meeting Markle, feeling a strong connection with her because she shared intimate details of her life with him like that she was on a game show that tens of millions watch, and then being “ghosted” in favor of Harry.

He met her once pic.twitter.com/igBu50WTHN — Megha Mohan (@meghamohan) March 11, 2021

Watch above via CBS.

