More than a third of Republicans think it’s “reckless and dangerous” for the party to move forward with its national convention in August, according to a new USA Today/Suffolk survey.

The survey found 54 percent of Americans disapproved of the party’s plan to hold its Aug. 24-27 convention at the Jacksonville, Florida, including 36 percent of Republicans.

Meanwhile, a quarter of Democrats disapprove of their party’s plan to hold a “virtual” convention, with 25 percent saying it will “cost them an opportunity to generate enthusiasm and organize supporters.”

Republicans moved their convention from Charlotte, North Carolina to Jacksonville’s 15,000-seat VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena after Gov. Roy Cooper (D) refused to allow it to be held without restrictions, but the new plan has come with stumbling blocks. Jacksonville imposed a rule on Monday requiring that masks be worn in all public indoor locations — one of the sticking points originally prompting President Donald Trump to request the move — while a University of North Florida survey released last week indicated that 58 percent of Jacksonville residents “somewhat” or “strongly” opposed the convention coming to the city.

Trump has not weighed in on the developments, but White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday the party was planning to move forward in Jacksonville, adding that the president encouraged attendees to abide by local laws. “It’s the personal choice of any individual as to whether to wear a mask or not,” McEnany said. “He encourages people to make whatever decision is best for their safety, but he did say to me he has no problem with masks and to do whatever your local jurisdiction requests of you.”

