Pam Bondi Recovering From Cancer in Diagnosis That Came Right After DOJ Ouster

Former attorney general Pam Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after she was removed from her post by President Donald Trump, according to a new report, as the former cabinet official prepares for a return to the administration in a White House AI advisory role.

Bondi underwent treatment and is now recovering, Axios reported late Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter. The diagnosis came weeks after Trump abruptly ousted her from the Justice Department.

The revelation was confirmed by Katie Miller, former White House communications aide and podcaster wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, in an X post.

“Pam has been quietly kicking cancer’s ass the last few weeks,” Miller wrote. “@PamBondi has a heart of gold.”

Pam has been quietly kicking cancer's ass the last few weeks.@PamBondi has a heart of gold 💛 https://t.co/V7GZBk7fsL pic.twitter.com/sTwFLDfGvw — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) May 27, 2026

Bondi had served as one of Trump’s most loyal allies inside the cabinet and was dismissed the same day she accompanied the president to the Supreme Court for oral arguments in a major birthright citizenship case in April.

He appointed her former deputy, Todd Blanche, as acting attorney general.

Trump has now appointed Bondi to the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, a panel focused on artificial intelligence policy and chaired by former White House AI adviser David Sacks and science adviser Michael Kratsios, according to Axios.

The group includes several Silicon Valley heavyweights, among them Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and Oracle CEO Larry Ellison.

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