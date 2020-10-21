Pope Francis Endorses Same-Sex Civil Unions in Break From Church Doctrine

Pope Francis broke with doctrine from the Vatican in a new documentary by voicing support for civil union laws for same sex couples.

The Catholic News Agency reports that Francis made the comments in Francesco, a documentary that was shown for the first time on Wednesday at the Rome Film Festival. The film focuses on Francis’ life and ministry as the pope, and in its focus on social issues, he addresses how pastoral care should work for same sex couples.

“Homosexuals have a right to be a part of the family. They’re children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it,” Francis says. “What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered,” the pope said. “I stood up for that.”

The Catholic Church’s traditional doctrine is against same sex marriage, and Francis’ words do not entail a full endorsement of the concept. Nonetheless, Francis has departed from tradition in the past by making friendly outreach to members of the LGBT community, and his endorsement of civil unions goes further on the issue than any of his predecessors.

“I’m looking at him not as the pope,” said filmmaker Evgeny Afineevsky. “I’m looking at him as a humble human being, great role model to younger generation, leader for the older generation, a leader to many people not in the sense of the Catholic Church, but in the sense of pure leadership, on the ground, on the streets.”

