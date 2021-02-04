Princess Bride Star Cary Elwes Brutally Duels Ted Cruz to the Pain on Twitter

The Princess Bride actor Cary Elwes dealt Texas Senator Ted Cruz an Inigo Montoya-esque death blow to end a very brief social media feud.

It all started when Cruz, in his most recent podcast episode, made a point that he seemed to think was the height of genius because he kept tweeting it out. Twice, he retweeted another user quoting the clip:

Sen Ted Cruz: “Have you noticed in how many movies how often rabid environmentalists are the bad guys? Whether it’s Thanos or go to ‘Watchmen.’ The view of the Left is people are a disease”

Cruz’s point is only slightly undermined by the fact that, as Ted Cruz notes during Ted Cruz’s point-making, these guys are the villains of these movies. It’s the kind of point you would expect to hear from a guy who is definitely not the Zodiac Killer.

Elwes then decided to troll Cruz, writing “How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you? #inconceivable? I think not, you miserable ROUS.”

.@tedcruz How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you? #inconceivable? I think not, you miserable ROUS. https://t.co/SqGxk0hK0Y — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) February 3, 2021

That prompted Cruz to make what must have seemed to be an epic move by posting a handsomely framed photo of Westley in Dread Pirate Roberts garb, signed by Elwes with the notation “”To Sen. Cruz, Best Wishes.”

“Does this mean you want your picture back?” Cruz wrote.

“Nah you can keep it as a reminder of how tragic it is that you had to have someone forge your name,” Elwes wrote, and added “Which makes sense since you are a forgery.”

.@tedcruz Nah you can keep it as a reminder of how tragic it is that you had to have someone forge your name. Which makes sense since you are a forgery. pic.twitter.com/eZn2zEgZ8w — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) February 4, 2021

Greater handwriting experts than I will have to judge the veracity of Elwes’ accusation, but the rejoinder has been with silence thus far. Time will tell Cruz got a selfie when Cary was signing it.

