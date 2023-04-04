Pro-Trump Interviewer Asks MTG Where The Rest of Trump’s Backers Are: ‘Why Don’t We See Anyone Else Here?’

A pro-Trump interviewer asked Georgia Congresswoman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene why there weren’t more GOP leaders showing up in New York to support former President Donald Trump.

Greene — recently the subject of a much-derided 60 Minutes interview — held a press conference in Manhattan Tuesday morning that was derailed by counter-protesters and a swarm of media who greatly outnumbered the relative handful of supporters who showed up to hear MTG rail against Trump’s indictment.

She escaped the chaos into an SUV, where RSBN‘s Brian Glenn interviewed her as they drove through the streets of New York. At one point, Glenn felt compelled to remark o the dearth of prominent supporters, and MTG theorized they were all trying to avoid Antifa:

BRIAN GLENN: Does it surprise you that there’s not more? I mean, you have George Santos earlier, but why aren’t more elected members of Congress, Senate, state representatives here in support of the president? Why is it someone from northwest Georgia, in Congressional District 14, now, you are one of the firebrands of the party, but why don’t we see anyone else here? MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I don’t really know. And I think it always starts like this. It’s a few that stand up. I would love to see more people stand up against this. But we are gathering tonight at Mar-a-Lago. When President Trump comes back home and we are all joining him there to support him and what he’s going through and everything that’s going to happen today, and I’m really thankful for that. I’m thankful for my colleagues and others that are coming to Mar-a-Lago tonight. BRIAN GLENN: Perhaps they know how hard it is to get out there. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: Yeah, they don’t, they don’t want to be the victims of Antifa like we just were standing here in the park! They don’t want the whistles in their ear!

Watch above via RSBN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com