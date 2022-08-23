Pro-Trump Site Claims Bombshell With Letter Showing Biden Enabled FBI Raid By Rejecting Trump Claims – Which He Did Publicly

Former Fox News contributor and pro-Trump founder of “Just the News” John Solomon claimed a bombshell scoop in a letter that shows President Joe Biden rejected former President Donald Trump‘s claims of executive privilege — which Biden did quite publicly.

Solomon claims he has damning evidence about the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home, which is part of an investigation of Trump for crimes involving the Espionage Act.

Solomon writes that memos and letters show “the Biden White House worked directly with the Justice Department and National Archives to instigate the criminal probe into alleged mishandling of documents, allowing the FBI to review evidence retrieved from Mar-a-Lago this spring and eliminating the 45th president’s claims to executive privilege.”

In particular, he singles out a letter from Debra Wall of the National Archives:

The most complete summary was contained in a lengthy letter dated May 10 that acting National Archivist Debra Steidel Wall sent Trump’s lawyers summarizing the White House’s involvement. “On April 11, 2022, the White House Counsel’s Office — affirming a request from the Department of Justice supported by an FBI letterhead memorandum — formally transmitted a request that NARA provide the FBI access to the 15 boxes for its review within seven days, with the possibility that the FBI might request copies of specific documents following its review of the boxes,” Wall wrote Trump defense attorney Evan Corcoran. That letter revealed Biden empowered the National Archives and Records Administration to waive any claims to executive privilege that Trump might assert to block DOJ from gaining access to the documents. “The Counsel to the President has informed me that, in light of the particular circumstances presented here, President Biden defers to my determination, in consultation with the Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel, regarding whether or not I should uphold the former President’s purported ‘protective assertion of executive privilege,'” Wall wrote. “… I have therefore decided not to honor the former President’s ‘protective’ claim of privilege.”

But the fact that President Biden refused to honor Trump’s claims of executive privilege is not news and was never a secret. Then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in September that President Biden had already decided not to honor any executive privilege claims from Trump, and Biden has consistently made good on that promise in public.

And as Politico’s Kyle Cheney points out, the letter that Solomon claims implicates Biden actually contains damning information — for Trump.

“The correspondence shows that even though NARA retrieved the 15 boxes in January, Justice Department and FBI investigators didn’t see their contents until May, after extended negotiations with Trump’s representatives,” Cheney wrote.

