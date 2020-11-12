Two prominent progressive groups are calling for Joe Biden’s incoming cabinet to include Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA).

The groups, Justice Democrats and the Sunrise Movement, announced their choices for a “Climate mandate Cabinet.” They recommended Tlaib, a member of the House’s left-wing “Squad,” to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and well-known progressive Jayapal for Health and Human Services. The groups also co-endorsed Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) for Secretary of state, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to helm the Department of Labor, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for the Treasury Department.

Biden has yet to begin the process of announcing his cabinet selections, something that typically happens within a month of the election. Recommendations will be forwarded by Biden’s transition team, led by former Sen. Ted Kaufman (D-DE), and must be approved by the Senate — a fact that could could give Biden pause when it comes to more controversial selections. Republicans could hold a slim majority in that chamber provided they win just one of the January 5 run-off elections for two Senate seats in Georgia.

Other candidates for Biden’s cabinet include Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) — who was briefly considered as a contender to become Biden’s vice president — for Housing and Urban Development; former New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) for Health and Human Services; Janet Yellen, a former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, for Treasury; and Susan Rice, a national security adviser in the Obama White House, for secretary of state.

Some of Biden’s former rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination are also on the list. They include former South Bend (Ind.) Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a likely candidate for the Veterans Affairs Department, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), a potential chief for the Department of Agriculture.

