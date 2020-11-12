Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) suggested he would be open to serving as head of the Labor Department in a Biden administration, saying in an interview that the working class “is in a lot of pain.”

“The working class of this country is in a lot of pain right now,” Sanders said in the Wednesday interview with PBS host Judy Woodruff. “Unemployment — very, very high. Wages are visibly low. We have unequal pay for equal work. Women are getting paid much less. Workers can’t form unions, people are not getting the overtime, they’re not getting the pensions they are entitled to.”

“If I am asked to become a member of the Biden administration, and if I am given a portfolio that can make a difference to the working families of this country, would I accept it?” Sanders added. “Yes I would.”

He also endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) — against whom he competed in the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential primaries — to lead the Treasury Department.

“I think Elizabeth Warren has a track record of standing up to very powerful Wall Street interests,” Sanders said. “I think she knows the issue backward and forward, and I think she would be a very powerful secretary of the Treasury.”

Sanders added that he had faith there were ways “to protect” Warren’s Senate seat in the event she vacated it to lead the department.

Watch above via PBS.

