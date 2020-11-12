Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy once again baselessly cast doubt on the outcome of the 2020 election, which was won by President-Elect Joe Biden, claiming he didn’t know who would ultimately be inaugurated on January 2oth.

On Thursday, McCarthy was asked about the ongoing delays to Biden’s transition team — and its lack of access to intelligence briefings — caused by Trump’s refusal to concede the election.

The GOP Leader, however, did not express any concerns over the delays so far, before not so subtly suggesting Biden might not actually be the one sworn in for the next presidential term.

“He’s not president right now, don’t know if he will be president January 20th,” McCarthy said in a misleading statement that implied the election outcome is not yet settled. “But whoever is, will get the information.”

This isn’t McCarthy’s first attempt to distort the narrative about the 2020 race. Last week, as Biden was piling up vote leads in more than enough swing states to push him past 270 electoral votes, the Republican Leader inexplicably declared “President Trump won this election.”

McCarthy walked back that unfounded claim less that a day later, saying that he meant Trump had helped his House candidates win back lost seats, although Democrats will still retain their majority.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

