Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction Against Trump, Agents Divided On Whether They Should Charge, Per Report

Justice Department prosecutors believe they have sufficient evidence to move forward with obstruction charges against former President Donald Trump, according to a new report.

Citing people familiar with the investigation that received the national spotlight after Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property was raided, Bloomberg’s Chris Strohm reported it’s unlikely Attorney General Merrick Garland, who would ultimately approve moving forward, would be willing to move forward with just obstruction charges.

There are already a group of prosecutors ready to push for charges, though there are also fears about charging a former president, especially when he could be gearing up to run for president again in 2024. FBI agents, according to the new report, are divided over whether charging Trump is actually a good thing. The former president has teased multiple times that he is considering a 2024 presidential run.

From Bloomberg:

In addition, while some Federal Bureau of Investigation agents oppose bringing such a politically charged case as Trump considers a 2024 presidential bid, others support action, said the people, who asked for anonymity to discuss information not yet public. Agents, however, don’t make the final decisions.

If there are charges against Trump, they will likely not be announced until after the midterm elections. Sources told Bloomberg people may even need to wait until after Christmas Day for any announcement on charges. A special master being granted in the case has also slowed the process. That report is not expected until December 16.

According to the report, Garland is patient as officials are still investigating thousands of seized records and there are “complex political and prosecutorial issues to resolve,” should the former president actually be charged.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing amid accusations he mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House. The former president has claimed multiple times that the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago are politically motivated.

