Protesters Shouting at DC Diners in Viral Videos Get Roundly Criticized on Social Media: ‘This Will Not Win People Over’

By Josh FeldmanAug 25th, 2020, 7:48 pm

A Washington Post reporter’s thread on DC protesters confronting and shouting at diners outside received a lot of attention on social media Tuesday.

WaPo’s Fredrick Kunkle shared videos of the confrontation Monday and tweeted that protesters were screaming at patrons to raise their fists in solidarity.

The protesters received quite a lot of criticism on social media:

