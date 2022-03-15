Psaki Asked If U.S. Is ‘Pushing’ Ukrainians ‘To Commit Suicide’ By Taking Direct Military Options Off Table

Today News Africa correspondent Simon Ateba asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki if the U.S. refusal to engage Russia militarily amounts to “pushing these guys (Ukrainians) to commit suicide.”

At a White House press briefing Monday, Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine was once again the dominant topic. One recurring theme was President Joe Biden’s steadfast and consistent rejection of direct U.S. military action.

During one exchange, NPR’s Mara Liasson asked Psaki “What about the argument that there just aren’t any more severe consequences for you to use because most of the severe ones you’ve ruled out?,” to which Psaki replied “That’s inaccurate.”

Toward the end of the briefing, Ateba first asked “Jen, is there any reason why you have not condemned racism against Africans in Ukraine?”, and Psaki replied that the administration has done so.

“We have, and I believe the State Department has. But we have spoken out against that and expressed concern about any reports of discrimination or — at the border,” Psaki told Ateba.

Ateba then asked what the U.S. “endgame” is, and whether it’s “fair” to say that without direct military involvement, the Ukrainians are being sent on a suicide mission:

ATEBA: And then finally, if I may: I’m trying to understand where you’re trying — your endgame in Ukraine. You’re not going there. You’re not sending troops there. There will be no fly — no no-fly zone over Ukraine. And are you — will it be a fair assessment to say that you are pushing these guys to commit suicide, knowing that Russia has a superpower and, eventually, it will capture the main cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, and other these cities around there? What’s the endgame? PSAKI: Well, the endgame is really a question for President Putin. We have — we have completely crushed his economy. We have provided military assistance, humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainians, enabling them to fight back for far longer than the Russian leadership anticipated. And, again, he has to — he has to determine what the path forward looks for — like for him.

Watch above via The White House and AP video.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com