CBS This Morning co-anchor Gayle King pressed Jen Psaki on what she called “bad behavior” by President Joe Biden’s administration, and Psaki bristled at that description.

The White House press secretary appeared in studio to discuss the president’s upcoming debut speech to the United Nations General Assembly, and King began her questions by telling Psaki that Biden “appears to be really under the gun on so many different levels,” and asking what the president’s message at the U.N. will be.

Psaki told King that “that’s what you do as president, you navigate crises, you weather storms. And we’re certainly doing that right now.”

She described the speech as a “huge opportunity,” and said that Biden’s message will be that “we’re not looking inward. After we end a 20-year war, we’re going to look outward, and we’re going to prioritize what’s most important to address.”

King then went on something of a tear, telling Psaki that “we can’t ignore what has happened before. We’re still getting hammered for how the withdrawal from Afghanistan happened. Everybody knows, many people believe it was time. It’s just the way that it was done. So we all agree with that. That’s not a good look. You look at what’s happening with immigration. You look at France now saying that they’ve been betrayed by the United States. So I get that we have to look forward. But what are we doing to justify or explain what appears to be very bad behavior on our part?”

Psaki told King that “we don’t see it that way,” then proceeded to restrict her answer to the strife with France over a nuclear submarine deal with Australia.

The president’s chief spokesperson said that the administration understands France’s displeasure about the deal, but added that “we have a long, abiding friendship with them that’s going to endure. And we are going to rely on that long history of friendship.”

Psaki went on to add that the president is “going to convey alliances or the backbone of who we are” in his speech to the U.N., but did not respond to King’s critiques of the Afghanistan withdrawal or immigration.

Watch above via CBS News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com