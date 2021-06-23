Psaki Dismisses Question on Timing of Harris’ Border Visit Before Trump’s: ‘We Have No Way to Predict’ What He’ll Say

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit the border this week, and reporters at Wednesday’s White House briefing questioned press secretary Jen Psaki on the reason and the timing.

When asked what Harris will be doing at the border, Psaki said, “I’m sure they will have more details to share with you, I just don’t have any more to share with you at this particular moment.”

At one point Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked why the vice president is visiting the border “when earlier this month she dismissed a trip like that, saying it would be a grand gesture.”

“She also said in an interview with NBC that she would be open to going to the border if it was an appropriate time,” Psaki responded.

Doocy then brought up former President Donald Trump’s planned border trip soon and asked if it was “important for the White House” that the vice president go to the border before Trump.

“We made an assessment within our government about when it was an appropriate time for her to go to the border,” Psaki said.

NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell brought up the former president’s trip too and asked, “Would you concede there is a political calculation to having the vice president visit the border before Donald Trump goes, and with a drumbeat from Republicans who have counted the days that she has not visited the border? Isn’t there a political decision in the timing of this?”

Psaki responded:

We have no way to predict what former President Trump will say when he goes to the border. We can only guess. But I don’t think our view is that the vice president making a trip to the border with the Secretary of Homeland Security to assess and take a look at progress that’s been made is going to prevent or change what the former President of the United States says when he goes to the border in a couple of days.

