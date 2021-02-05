Psaki Praises Reporter’s ‘Smart’ Question About Getting Democrats on Board With Iran Deal — But Doesn’t Answer it

White House press secretary Jen Psaki demurred on Friday in response to a reporter’s question about whether congressional Democrats would support making a deal with Iran, but said it was “smart” to ask.

“There is going to be a principals’ meeting on Iran today,” NBC reporter Kristen Welker noted during the daily press briefing at the White House, in reference to a Cabinet meeting at the White House. “President Biden so far has not … moved forward with negotiations for a new Iran nuclear deal. What is the time frame for that to happen, and does he think he’ll be able to get Democrats on board with this?”

Psaki complimented the question, but didn’t venture a guess as to whether congressional Democrats would be interested in a new nuclear deal with Iran. President Barack Obama entered a deal with Iran in 2015 before President Donald Trump pulled out of it in 2018.

“You asked this question first, and smartly,” Psaki said, before pivoting to the scheduled Cabinet meeting. “So on this meeting today … the focus is broadly on the Middle East. I’m sure Iran will be part of the discussion as it’s an important issue and important priority for the president and for many of our partners and allies around the world. But this is not a decisional meeting, it’s not a meeting where policy will be concluded, and it’s not a meeting where the president of the United States will be attending.”

She said that entering a new agreement with Iran would be dependent on Iran returning to “full compliance” with the obligations enumerated in the last deal. “I know I keep saying this, but we’re only two-and-a-half weeks into the administration,” she added.

