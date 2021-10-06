Psaki Pressed On Nominee Attending Hunter Biden Art Show: ‘Exactly What Ethicists…Were Worried About’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki fielded questions on Wednesday about the artwork of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and a nominee for an ambassador position being in attendance at Hunter Biden’s art show.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was at a Friday night event featuring the presidential son’s artwork, reported Mother Jones on Monday. Garcetti has been nominated to be U.S. ambassador to India.

In response to a question from a reporter during Wednesday’s White House press briefing, Psaki said, “We’ve spoken to the arrangement that is run by the gallerist and Hunter Biden’s representatives that the White House provided suggestions for.”

Psaki referred the reporter to the “gallerist for questions about the event as well as the representatives of Mr. Garcetti in terms of his attendance.”

The reporter followed up and said that that “this is exactly what ethicists said they were worried about.”

“What is, specifically,” asked Psaki, who added, “that he reportedly attended an event?”

The reporter replied, “If you have attendees at that event who might be seeking either jobs in this administration or favors from this administration, isn’t it an awkward situation to put the president in?”

“We’ve spoken to the specifics to what the gallerist has agreed to and what recommendations were made,” said Psaki. “I’ve done that several times. I don’t have additional details for it from here.”

Another reporter asked if the White House is concerned about Hunter Biden being at that art show, being pictured “alongside prospective buyers.”

Psaki referred the reporter to the gallerist.

The reporter remarked that Biden ran on “being transparent.”

“And we were very transparent about what recommendations were made to the gallerist,” said Psaki, again referring the reporter to the gallerist “or the many times I’ve spoken about that from here.”

Watch above, via CSPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com