White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that “safeguards” were established for Hunter Biden’s art sales, arguing that he had a “right to pursue a career.”

“A system has been established that allows Hunter Biden to work in his profession within reasonable safeguards,” Psaki said in response to a question from CBS News’ Weijia Jiang, who asked whether the White House played a role in crafting the sales agreement Biden’s art gallery was presenting to prospective purchasers.

Psaki said “all interactions regarding the selling of art and the setting of prices” would be handled by “a professional gallerist adhering to the highest industry standards,” referring to the Georges Bergès Gallery, which is handling Biden’s art. She added that “any offer out of the normal course would be rejected out of hand,” and that the identity of prospective buyers would be withheld from Biden as well as his father’s administration.

The president’s 51-year-old son announced this year that he was launching a career as an artist. His artwork is being sold at prices between $75,000 and $500,000.

“Of course he has the right to pursue an artistic career, just like any child of a president has the right to pursue a career,” Psaki said. She added that it “would be challenging for an anonymous person we don’t know, and that Hunter Biden doesn’t know, to have influence” over the White House.

Watch above via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com