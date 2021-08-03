White House press secretary Jen Psaki had a message on Tuesday for Republican governors including Florida’s Ron DeSantis that have prohibited mask mandates amid the surge in coronavirus cases in some parts of the United States: “let other people do the job.”

During the White House press briefing, Psaki was asked about DeSantis, despite the spike in cases in the Sunshine State, prohibiting localities and schools from instituting mask mandates.

Psaki said that President Joe Biden will address the latest in the coronavirus pandemic later Tuesday afternoon. “His message is going to be, ‘We’re all in this fight together whether it’s Democratic or Republican governor. And I will note, most Republican governors are doing exactly the right thing and advocating for and taking steps to advocate for more people to get vaccinated.”

Psaki then warned, “But if you aren’t going to help, if you aren’t going to abide by public health guidance, then get out of the way and let people do the right thing to lead in their communities whether they are teachers, university leaders, private sector leaders, or others who are trying to save lives.”

