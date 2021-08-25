White House press secretary Jen Psaki slammed Blackwater founder Erik Prince on Wednesday for charging people money in order to evacuate people from the airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul, calling it an effort “to profit off of people’s agony and pain.”

Al Jazeera English White House correspondent Kimberly Halkett asked Psaki during the White House press briefing to “comment specifically” on Prince, who has “already made so much money from the Afghan conflict and now, in these sort of final waning days, is once again essentially exploiting people in order to make profit.”

“What is the position of the administration that this is taking place as you are offering flights free of charge,” asked Halkett.

Psaki did not hold back over Prince, who is charging $6,500 to those who want to fly out of Afghanistan.

“I don’t think any human being who has a heart and soul would support efforts to profit off of peoples’ agony and pain as they’re trying to depart a country and fearing for their lives,” she said.

Watch above.

