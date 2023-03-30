QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley Released 14 Months Early to Halfway House

Jacob Chansley, the man known as the QAnon Shaman who wandered around the Capitol on the day of the January 6th insurrection, was released from prison.

Chansley’s lawyer said Thursday that his client was released 14 months earlier than expected and transferred to a halfway house.

Back in 2021, Chansley pleaded guilty to a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding and was sentenced to 41 months in jail. At the time, prosecutors referred to Chansley as the “public face of the Capitol riot,” thanks to his eye-catching viking costume and horned hat he wore during the event.

Chansley’s actions inside the Capitol building have made their way back into the news in recent weeks following the release of never-before-seen January 6th footage obtained by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. The new videos depicted him walking through the Capitol building following police officers.

Though the reason for Chansley’s transfer is unclear, the former prosecutor said it was doubtful public pressure played a role, noting the move appears ‘kind of routine’ under BOP guidelines for good-behavior reductions and re-entry programs.

Attorney Albert S. Watkins, who handled Chansley’s case told the Daily Mail, “After serving eleven months in solitary prior to his sentence being imposed, and only 16 months of his sentence thereafter, it is appropriate this gentle and intelligent young man be permitted to move forward with the next stage of what undoubtedly will be a law abiding and enriching life. I applaud the decision of the US Bureau of Prison in this regard.”

