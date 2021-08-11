Rand Paul Blasts ‘Left-Wing Cretins at YouTube’ After Site Suspends His Channel

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) lamented “left-wing cretins at YouTube” on Tuesday after the website suspended his account for a week and issued a second strike against it.

The Google-owned company hit him with a first strike last week for posting an interview he conducted with Newsmax’s Emerald Robinson in which he called Dr. Anthony Fauci “an elitist and he thinks we can’t handle the truth,” and suggested Fauci believed “regular people aren’t smart enough to make these decisions.”

He followed up with a video decrying YouTube itself and reiterating his comments.

YouTube removed that video and, according to Paul, banned him from the platform for seven days. “A badge of honor,” he wrote in response to the move in a tweet Tuesday afternoon. “Left-wing cretins at YouTube banning me for seven days for a video that quotes two peer reviewed articles saying cloth masks don’t work. If you want to see the banned video go to Liberty Tree.”

A badge of honor . . . leftwing cretins at Youtube banning me for 7 days for a video that quotes 2 peer reviewed articles saying cloth masks don’t work. If you want to see the banned video go to Liberty Tree https://t.co/gsTUwuLZGL — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 10, 2021

The action from YouTube was taken days after Paul posted a Sunday video saying it was “time to resist” Covid-19 mandates and argued “they can’t arrest all of us.”

“We will make our own health choices,” he said in a segment of that video directed at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). “We will not show you a passport. We will not wear a mask. We will not be forced into random screenings and testings so you can continue your drunk-with-power reign over the Capitol.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com