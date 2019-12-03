READ: House Intel Committee Dems Release Impeachment Report

The House Intel Committee Democrats have released their impeachment report, finding that President Donald Trump abused the power of his office to “solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election.”

The report lays out the testimony provided by witnesses and states the following:

President Trump’s scheme subverted U.S. foreign policy toward Ukraine and undermined our national security in favor of two politically motivated investigations that would help his presidential reelection campaign. The President demanded that the newlyelected Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, publicly announce investigations into a political rival that he apparently feared the most, former Vice President Joe Biden, and into a discredited theory that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 presidential election. To compel the Ukrainian President to do his political bidding, President Trump conditioned two official acts on the public announcement of the investigations: a coveted White House visit and critical U.S. military assistance Ukraine needed to fight its Russian adversary.

The first section is devoted to laying out misconduct from the president and his allies — including the pressure campaign against Marie Yovanovitch and the now-infamous phone call with President Zelensky — and says the freeze on Ukraine aid was ultimately lifted “in the face of growing public and Congressional scrutiny.”

The report also acknowledges “unanswered questions” that need to be addressed, and part of that involves the focus of the second section — obstruction of the impeachment inquiry itself.

“President Trump ordered federal agencies and officials to disregard all voluntary requests for documents and defy all duly authorized subpoenas for records. He also directed all federal officials in the Executive Branch not to testify—even when compelled,’ the report says.

It cites the president’s refusal to produce subpoenaed documents, refusal to allow key figures like Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton to testify, and his own “intimidation of witnesses” in public.

The report comes on the heels of the report released yesterday by Republicans defending the president’s actions and railing against the entire impeachment process. The statement from Schiff in the preface makes a point of saying, “Today, we may be witnessing a collision between the power of a remedy meant to curb presidential misconduct and the power of faction determined to defend against the use of that remedy on a president of the same party. But perhaps even more corrosive to our democratic system of governance, the President and his allies are making a comprehensive attack on the very idea of fact and truth. How can a democracy survive without acceptance of a common set of experiences?”

You can read the full report here.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]