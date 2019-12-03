comScore

Tulsi Gabbard Hailed By Conservatives as Kamala Harris Slayer: ‘Revenge is Sweet’

By Ken MeyerDec 3rd, 2019, 2:37 pm

California senator Kamala Harris announced the end of her presidential campaign Tuesday, and many conservative commentators had the same reaction to her campaign’s demise.

In the months before Harris’ drop-out announcement, the senator had several tense confrontations with Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard in Democratic primary debates. Gabbard drew headlines back in July when she issued a major attack on Harris’ record as state attorney general, and the two of them clashed again in November when Harris attacked Gabbard’s appearances on Fox News and her relationship with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

As conservatives mocked the end of Harris’ campaign, a number of figures noted that it was around the time of her first sparring match with Gabbard that her poll numbers started to decline. The result was a lot of Twitter reactors on the right trolling that it was Gabbard who brought Harris down.

In any case, Gabbard offered a friendly reaction to Harris’ exit, saying “while we disagree on some issues, we agree on others & I respect her sincere desire to serve the American people. I look forward to working together on the challenges we face as a nation.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: