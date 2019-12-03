California senator Kamala Harris announced the end of her presidential campaign Tuesday, and many conservative commentators had the same reaction to her campaign’s demise.

In the months before Harris’ drop-out announcement, the senator had several tense confrontations with Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard in Democratic primary debates. Gabbard drew headlines back in July when she issued a major attack on Harris’ record as state attorney general, and the two of them clashed again in November when Harris attacked Gabbard’s appearances on Fox News and her relationship with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

As conservatives mocked the end of Harris’ campaign, a number of figures noted that it was around the time of her first sparring match with Gabbard that her poll numbers started to decline. The result was a lot of Twitter reactors on the right trolling that it was Gabbard who brought Harris down.

Tulsi should post another workout video right now. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 3, 2019

*Kamala Harris drops out of presidential race* Tulsi: pic.twitter.com/er76mx5YPS — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 3, 2019

Tulsi single-handedly destroyed Kamala’s entire campaign, lol. Epic — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 3, 2019

Tulsi should announce she’s dropping out of the race today too. “My work here is done.” — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 3, 2019

Tulsi with the K.O.! https://t.co/rhOgldly6a — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) December 3, 2019

Tulsi outlasts Kamala. Revenge is sweet. — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) December 3, 2019

BREAKING NEWS: @KamalaHarris has ended her campaign for president. Congratulations @TulsiGabbard!🏄‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/WnS247P6d9 — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 3, 2019

In any case, Gabbard offered a friendly reaction to Harris’ exit, saying “while we disagree on some issues, we agree on others & I respect her sincere desire to serve the American people. I look forward to working together on the challenges we face as a nation.”

Sending my best wishes to @KamalaHarris, her family & supporters who have campaigned so hard. While we disagree on some issues, we agree on others & I respect her sincere desire to serve the American people. I look forward to working together on the challenges we face as a nation — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 3, 2019

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]