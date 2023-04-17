Rep. George Santos Announces He is Running for Reelection, Claims He’s Been a ‘Diligent Legislator’

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) announced on this Twitter account that he will be running for reelection in New York’s 3rd Congressional District.

In his announcement, Santos stated that he has been a “diligent legislator” and that he has introduced more bills than any other New York freshman member of Congress.

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT: I am proudly announcing my bid for re-election for #NY03. This is about TAKING BACK our country and restoring greatness back to New York.🇺🇸 To support donate here:👇🏽https://t.co/BH2nGK54vp pic.twitter.com/LGJdPcsyP6 — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) April 17, 2023

Santos’ reelection campaign is off to a rocky start as far as his campaign finances go. According to the Federal Election Commision, the House representative has had a $3,000 net loss this year.

He was able to raise around $5,300 in the first three months but had to return $8,300 to donors who requested refunds.

Almost the entire amount of cash he has on hand was raised between his 2022 election cycle and the bombshell New York Times report.

Santos already has a challenger for the Long Island seat. In early April, war veteran Kellen Curry (R-NY) announced that he is running for the congressional seat.

In a video on his Twitter, Curry said that he intends to “restore honesty and integrity back to our congressional representation.”

Santos has been facing an onslaught of public criticism due to his lies, embellishments and accusations found in his biography and finances. He refused to resign despite admitting he had lied repeatedly.

The Department of Justice is currently conducting an investigation into Santos over campaign finance violations.

The House member has also been accused of sexual harassment by former staffer Derek Myers, who is alleging that Santos has inappropriately touched him.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com