Rep. George Santos Responds to Mitt Romney Confrontation: ‘It Wasn’t Very Mormon of Him’

Rep. George Santos responded to the confrontation he had with Senator Mitt Romney at President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union address.

During the joint session, Romney entered the chamber to see that Santos had a front row seat and was attempting to shake hands with whomever was walking in the door.

Santos has been embroiled in controversy since winning his election last year after numerous aspects of his résumé and life story have turned out to be embellished or outright false. The freshman Republican could potentially face a House ethics probe into where his lies end and the truth begins.

Romney expressed his disdain for Santos choosing to attend the event despite all that, telling the new Congressman, “You don’t belong here.”

Their verbal tussle was spotted and talked about extensively on social media right away, and in the press as well.

After President Biden’s address, Romney told reporters why he chose to confront Santos in the first place.

“He should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet instead of parading in front of the president and people coming into the room,” Romney said.

Santos responded on Wednesday, telling a reporter, “It’s not the first time in history that I’ve been told to shut up and go to the back of a room, especially by people who come from a privileged background.”

“And it’s not gonna be the last, and I’m never gonna shut up and go to the back of the room,” Santos said.

He then took a parting shot at Sen. Romney’s religious convictions.

“I think it’s reprehensible that the Senator would say such a thing to me in the demeaning way he said,” said Santos before walking away. “It wasn’t very Mormon of him. That’s what I can tell you.”

