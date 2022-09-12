Rep. Pramila Jayapal Deletes Tweet Remembering Terrorists Among Those Killed on 9/11 After Drawing Criticism

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) scrubbed a memorial tweet for 9/11 which included the terrorist hijackers among the people who were killed in the attack 21 years ago.

Jayapal marked the anniversary of the attack in a now-deleted tweet where she said “Today we remember the 2,996 people who were killed on 9/11 and all those who lost their lives while serving our country in the forever wars that followed.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time Jayapal’s account posted this; it was cloned from an identical tweet she sent out last year.

Jayapal has yet to publicly explain why her tweet from this year was deleted, though it may have something to do with the fact that her mention of the 2,996 people dead combines the 2,977 victims with the 19 al-Qaeda terrorists who carried out the attack. Conservative political observers voiced their disapproval.

Even though Jayapal has yet to address the uproar, she posted a series of original tweets to call for support of a Congressional resolution formally condemning the racism, xenophobia, and negative sentiments that Arabs, Muslims, Middle Easterners, and others experienced around the U.S. in the aftermath of 9/11.

“Today we must remember the communities right here at home that suffered so much,” she wrote. “Not only through the terrorist attacks that affected every American’s psyche, but also the hate, discrimination, and erosion of civil liberties they had to endure.”

