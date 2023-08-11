Hunter Biden Attorney Says Weiss Appointment ‘Doesn’t Make Any Difference to Us’

Abbe Lowell, an attorney for President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, told CNN on Friday that the appointment of David Weiss as special counsel in the investigation into Biden “doesn’t make any difference to us” and that they were confident nothing would change.

During an appearance on CNN’s The Source, Lowell told host Kaitlan Collins, “What happened today, as a practical matter, is not much different than what was the case yesterday or three weeks from before.”

He explained:

You know, the attorney general and Mr. Weiss both have said for weeks, months, that he had all the authority he needed to bring any charge that was merited, at any time that was appropriate, in any place that made sense, and so the power that a special counsel has is the power that he has had. So from a practical point of view, nothing really changed. His title may change, but you also need to remember the most important fact, and you alluded to it already. After five years of what has to be one of the most thorough investigations that office has ever done, started by a Republican attorney general, given to a Republican US attorney, using an experienced career set of prosecutors, thought that the only charges that were appropriate would be two misdemeanor failure to file charges and a diverted gun charge for the eleven days that Hunter possessed a gun, and that was after five years of a painstaking investigation. So whatever his title is, and whatever happens next, we’re confident that that should be the same conclusion, and if it’s not, then something other than the facts and the law has come into play.

Asked by Collins whether he had any concern that the investigation would now become “much broader” following Weiss’ title change, Lowell said, “His title became ‘special counsel’ today. His powers were the same yesterday. So what’s different? It doesn’t make any difference to us given what we understood to be the case.”

Weiss was appointed special counsel on Friday by Attorney General Merrick Garland, who claimed that Weiss’ investigation into Hunter Biden had “reached a stage at which he should continue his work as a special counsel.”

The appointment was criticized by Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), and Sen. Lindsey Graham, who argued that Weiss could not be trusted due to the controversial “sweetheart” plea deal that had previously been negotiated for Biden.

