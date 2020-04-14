As President Donald Trump used his latest coronavirus press conference to condemn the World Health Organization, he ended up facing a plethora of questions on why he also praised China earlier this year for how that country handled the pandemic.

Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States would investigate and suspend funding for the W.H.O. The organization has been widely criticized for their early mishandling of the pandemic and for parroting misinformation from the Chinese government.

While Trump declined to say anything about his administration’s inaction after being warned about Covid-19’s seriousness earlier this year, it’s worth noting that the president also praised China back in January for “their efforts and transparency.”

China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

When Trump took questions at the White House, Bloomberg reporter Jordan Fabian called out the contradiction: “You were just criticizing the WHO for praising China as transparent but you were saying many of the same things about China just a couple of months ago. So how do you square your decision?”

Trump ignored the core of the question in order to wax on about his administration’s trade dealings with China. Shortly afterwards, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins attempted to follow up and asked if Trump wanted to walk back his praise for China.

“I’m always respectful of China! I’m respectful of other countries” Trump answered, once again ignoring the actual question. Collins repeatedly attempted to grill Trump on his past comments, to which, he eventually claimed “I don’t talk about China’s transparency. If I’m so good to China, how come I’m the only leader of a country that closed our borders tightly against China?”

Minor little detail: but even after Trump restricted travel from China, approximately 40,000 people were reportedly able to travel from China to the U.S. in the last few months.

