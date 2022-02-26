Retired General Makes Stunning Declaration on Fox News: Putin Has ‘Lost This War’

Retired Army Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg made a stunning declaration on Fox News, telling anchor John Roberts he thinks that Vladimir Putin “has lost this war.”

On Saturday afternoon’s edition of Fox News Live, Gen. Kellogg was Roberts’ guest to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has revealed a fierce and defiant spirit that has been on vivid display in news coverage of Russia’s invasion.

Kellogg gave voice to a theme that others have only hinted at in the early days of this conflict, that Putin doesn’t just seem to be losing, but has lost:

There’s an old axiom, it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog that counts, and you’re sitting there with Ukraine, and with the Ukraine fighting and the leadership of Zelenskyy.

I think Putin is losing. I think Russia is losing. He’s thrown his first line units against Ukrainians, and they’re beating him. And it’s the heart that they’re showing is incredible. And that’s the reason why the world is rallying there. They see what they’re doing. You see they’re fighting for their homeland and they’re seeing President Zelenskyy stand up and say, “I don’t need a ride. I need ammunition.”

And I think Putin’s got a real problem right now because I think that he’s going to be on the losing end of this.

He may throw a lot more forces at it, and he may take the city of Kyiv that that is entirely possible just by sheer numbers. But the occupation of that country, now, they will fight back. There will be an insurgency. We could help that as well. And I think if the Soviet Union thought Afghanistan was bad, well, Putin, better look at Ukraine because it’s going to be a real hornet’s nest for him.

And I will tell you right now, I think he’s lost his war. And it’s stunning to me because I don’t think anybody thought that. I thought when I looked at the forces, the numbers that he had his first-line units, one hundred and seventy thousand, all of his air throwing them against Ukraine, and they’re standing up to him. I think the world is just stunned by it, and I’m glad everybody’s pushing back.