MSNBC’s Malcolm Nance Tells Dean Obeidallah People Like Tucker Carlson ‘Historically Would Have Supported Adolf Hitler’

MSNBC national security analyst Malcolm Nance told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that people like Tucker Carlson are equivalent to traitorous “fifth columnists” from World War II.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked with Nance about the Russia-Ukraine conflict. and whether he sees echoes of the Jan. 6 insurrection in Vladimir Putin’s actions. Nance used the opportunity to rip Mr. Carlson over his recent and past support for Putin:

Dean: Do you see a connection between Trump’s January 6 attack to overturn our democracy and Putin’s attack to overturn and end Ukrainian democracy–and in both cases install essentially a dictator?

Malcolm: I will tell you every person that supported January 6 is coming on television and supporting Vladimir Putin. That’s all you need to know, America has a fifth column in it. 5th columnists–if you guys don’t know–go watch the Porky Pig cartoon and Bugs Bunny in World War II where they talk about what a fifth columnist is: People who support a foreign power against their own country and work to undermine their own people. Those are fifth columnists.

I’ll say it right now: Tucker Carlson is a 5 columnist. I protect Tucker Carlson’s right to say any stupid thing he wants in support of Vladimir Putin. I did it with my life, I defended him with when I served in the armed forces. I protect any Americans right to say any stupid thing they want right up to the moment where they become an enabler to an enemy and it costs humans’ their lives.

I suspect that Tucker Carlson when the videos of young Caucasian women and children’s dead bodies then there’s going to be a change of heart because they’re not people of color, they’re not people in the Middle East who they just equate to being non-humans. They look like them and Russia is out there slaughtering them right now. There’s a video of the tank that ran over an old man in a car in the tank obviously deliberately ran this man over. If his neighbors hadn’t come out and dragged him out of the car but he was crushed in there I don’t know whether he lived or died. But this is Russia, a dictator and I equate this dictator [Putin] with the Nazis and anybody that would support Vladimir Putin in this invasion, likely, historically would have supported Adolf Hitler invading Czechoslovakia or Poland or in Austria seizing control of the government. History is no longer rhyming anymore, it’s being recreated here.