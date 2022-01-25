Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Apologizes for Referencing Anne Frank in Wild Anti-Vax Speech

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is saying he’s sorry for invoking Anne Frank and the Holocaust in the off-the-rails speech he gave at an anti-vaccine mandate rally over the weekend.

“I apologize for my reference to Anne Frank, especially to families that suffered the Holocaust horrors,” Kennedy announced Tuesday on Twitter. “My intention was to use examples of past barbarism to show the perils from new technologies of control. To the extent my remarks caused hurt, I am truly and deeply sorry.”

I apologize for my reference to Anne Frank, especially to families that suffered the Holocaust horrors. My intention was to use examples of past barbarism to show the perils from new technologies of control. To the extent my remarks caused hurt, I am truly and deeply sorry. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) January 25, 2022

Kennedy drew massive outrage in recent days for his speech on Washington, where he pushed an amalgamation of conspiracy theories that vaccines and mandates are part of Bill Gates’ plot to use satellites and 5G cell phone technology to subjugate humanity under totalitarian control. Kennedy drew the most condemnation, however, when he compared vaccine mandate opponents to Jews who hid from the Nazis during the Holocaust.

“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did,” Kennedy said. “I visited in 1962 East Germany with my father, and met people who had climbed the wall and escaped, so it was possible — many died doing it, but it was possible.”

Kennedy’s apology comes after the Auschwitz Memorial denounced his remarks as “a sad symptom of moral & intellectual decay.” The apology also comes after Kennedy’s wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines broke her silence on his comments, and she followed his apology with her own tweet calling the Holocaust comparison “reprehensible and insensitive.”

My husband’s reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive. The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own. — Cheryl Hines (@CherylHines) January 25, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com