JD Vance Gleefully Accepts Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Endorsement: We’re Going to ‘Take the Country Back From the Scumbags’

Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance has enthusiastically accepted the endorsement of Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Hillbilly Elegy author faces a crowded field of primary contenders as he campaigns in Ohio for the a seat in the U.S. Senate and is marketing himself as a bombastic champion for the Donald Trump-GOP agenda. With the race heating up, Fox News obtained a statement from Greene declaring Vance “the conservative warrior that the entire America First movement needs fighting for us in the U.S. Senate, and that’s why I’m proud to endorse him.”

“If you agree with me that Washington desperately needs more America First fighters in the mold of President Trump,” Greene says, “then it’s vital to support JD’s campaign in Ohio.”

The statement was picked up by Vance’s press team, and Vance, himself, celebrated “we’re going to win this thing and take the country back from the scumbags.”

Honored to have Marjorie’s endorsement. We’re going to win this thing and take the country back from the scumbags. https://t.co/tKFWOvRvq3 — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) January 25, 2022

Vance accepted Greene’s endorsement despite the fact that she was kicked off her House committee assignments months ago for her violent rhetoric and belief in repugnant conspiracy theories. Since then, Greene has drawn headlines for defending the storming of the U.S. Capitol, picking fights with Congressional colleagues, and got permanently booted from Twitter for repeatedly violating their policies on coronavirus misinformation.

Vance, for his part, has embraced outrage and inflammatory rhetoric during his campaign. Like Greene, Vance has made a point of railing against Big Tech, snuggled up to conspiracy theorists, and engaged in his own kind of trollish politics.

