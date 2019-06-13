comScore

Ronan Farrow Calls Out Media Heavies at Mirror Awards: I See ‘People Here Who Have Lied to Protect Power’

By Connor MannionJun 13th, 2019, 3:32 pm

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow minced few words while accepting an award for his journalism, calling out some in a room packed with media bigwigs whom he claims “lied to protect power.”

Farrow won a Mirror Award for investigative reporting for his series in The New Yorker on former CBS head Les Moonves. Farrow documented a history of alleged sexual misconduct by Moonves.

During his acceptance speech before a powerful audience, Farrow made a shocking claim.

“I see some people here who have lied to protect power in the way we’re all decrying today. People who lied to The New Yorker,” Farrow said. (via Bloomberg journalist David Joachim.)

Farrow also stressed the importance of media reporting to keep the industry “honest and transparent.”

