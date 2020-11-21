comScore

Ronna McDaniel And Michigan GOP Issue Letter Asking Michigan Election Board To Delay The Certification Of Results 14 Days

By Zachary PetrizzoNov 21st, 2020, 4:48 pm

Elaine Cromie/Getty Images

The Republican National Committee and Michigan Republican Party on Saturday published a joint letter urging the State Board of Canvassers in Michigan to delay certification of the 2020 election results for 14 days.

The letter asks for “the canvassing board to adjourn for 14 days and allow for a ‘full audit and investigation’ before they convene to certify the state’s election results, a procedural step that is set to take place on Monday afternoon,” according to The Washington Post.

“This board faces a stark choice: it can either ignore numerical anomalies and credible reports of procedural irregularities, leaving the distrust and sense of procedural disenfranchisement felt by many Michigan voters to fester for years; or it can adjourn for fourteen days to allow for a full audit and investigation into those anomalies and irregularities before certifying the results of the 2020 General Election, allowing all Michiganders to have confidence in the results,” the letter stated.

The letter endorsed by RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Michigan GOP Chairwoman Laura Cox yet appears to not take into account three problems highlighted above by CNN reporter Annie Grayer including that “Wayne County has already certified” their election results, “audits can’t happen until after certification,” and the “State Board of Canvassers can’t call for audit.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: