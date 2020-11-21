The Republican National Committee and Michigan Republican Party on Saturday published a joint letter urging the State Board of Canvassers in Michigan to delay certification of the 2020 election results for 14 days.

The letter asks for “the canvassing board to adjourn for 14 days and allow for a ‘full audit and investigation’ before they convene to certify the state’s election results, a procedural step that is set to take place on Monday afternoon,” according to The Washington Post.

The RNC & MI GOP ask the State Board of Canvassers to delay certification for 14 days and let Wayne County audit its results. 3 problems:

1) Wayne County has already certified

2) Audits can’t happen until after certification

3) State Board of Canvassers can’t call for audit https://t.co/5PtB7EMLIc — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) November 21, 2020

What the Michigan and national Republican Parties are asking for here is against Michigan law. An audit cannot be conducted until the election is certified. https://t.co/e37d7uPPp5 — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 21, 2020

“This board faces a stark choice: it can either ignore numerical anomalies and credible reports of procedural irregularities, leaving the distrust and sense of procedural disenfranchisement felt by many Michigan voters to fester for years; or it can adjourn for fourteen days to allow for a full audit and investigation into those anomalies and irregularities before certifying the results of the 2020 General Election, allowing all Michiganders to have confidence in the results,” the letter stated.

JUST IN: @GOPChairwoman & @MIGOPChair pen a letter to the Board of State Canvassers asking them not to certify Michigan’s election results at Monday’s meeting. Instead, they ask them to adjourn for 14 days & audit Wayne County results first. pic.twitter.com/5GnLcXxTxs — Emily Lawler (@emilyjanelawler) November 21, 2020

The letter endorsed by RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Michigan GOP Chairwoman Laura Cox yet appears to not take into account three problems highlighted above by CNN reporter Annie Grayer including that “Wayne County has already certified” their election results, “audits can’t happen until after certification,” and the “State Board of Canvassers can’t call for audit.”

