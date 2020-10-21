Former President Barack Obama tore into President Donald Trump’s failures on the coronavirus during a drive-in rally for Joe Biden in Philadelphia Wednesday.

“I get that this president wants full credit for the economy he inherited and zero blame for the pandemic that he ignored,” Obama said. “But you know what? The job doesn’t work that way. Tweeting at the television doesn’t fix things. Making stuff up doesn’t make people’s lives better. You’ve got to have a plan. You’ve got to put in the work!”

He said his administration “literally left this white house a pandemic playbook that would have shown them how to respond before the virus reached our shores,” and mockingly remarked, “They probably used it to, I don’t know, prop up a wobbly table somewhere.”

“Donald Trump isn’t suddenly going to protect us. He can’t even take the basic steps to protect himself!” Obama said. “This pandemic would have been challenging for any president. But this idea that somehow this White House has done anything but completely screw this up is just not true.”

He reacted with bewilderment to Trump being asked what he would change about the U.S. pandemic response and saying, “Not much.”

“Really?” Obama asked. “Not much? Nothing you can think of that could have helped some people keep their loved ones alive?”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]