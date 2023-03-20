Rupert Murdoch Celebrates Engagement to Former Police Chaplain Ann Lesley Smith: ‘I Dreaded Falling in Love — But I Knew This Would Be My Last’

Sorry ladies, Rupert Murdoch has found love once again — announcing his engagement on Monday.

The media mogul and hopeless romantic, popped the question to Ann Lesley Smith, a former San Francisco police chaplain, on none other than St. Patrick’s Day.

“I’m one-fourth Irish,” Murdoch said.

According to The New York Post, which is one of the many papers owned by the 92-year-old media titan, Murdoch’s bride-to-be was presented a “Asscher-cut diamond solitaire,” which Murdoch selected himself.

“I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love — but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I’m happy,” Murdoch told The Post.

Smith, who is 26 years younger than Murdoch, expressed her excitement and detailed the close bond the couple shares.

“For us both it’s a gift from God. We met last September,” Smith told the Post. “I’m a widow 14 years. Like Rupert, my husband was a businessman. Worked for local papers, developed radio and TV stations and helped promote Univision. So I speak Rupert’s language. We share the same beliefs.”

“We’re both looking forward to spending the second half of our lives together,” the 92-year-old Murdoch added. The wedding will reportedly take place in late summer.

The news of Rupert’s engagement comes as the mogul is facing a substantial lawsuit against his Fox Corporation and less than a year after divorcing former wife and model, Jerry Hall. The couple was married for just six years.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com