Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said Monday that scans taken last week showed his case of stage 4 lung cancer getting worse.

“It’s tough to realize that the days where I do not think I’m under a death sentence are over,” the radio titan told listeners on his afternoon show. “We all know we’re going to die at some point. When you have a terminal disease diagnosis that has a time frame to it, then that puts a different psychological and even physical awareness to it.”

Limbaugh, who runs the top talk radio show in the United States with more than 15 million weekly listeners, first revealed he had lung cancer in February, just a day before President Donald Trump bestowed him with a presidential Medal of Freedom.

Limbaugh said Monday the scans showed the cancer had grown after an initial period of dormancy.

“The scans did show some progression of cancer,” Limbaugh said. “Prior that, the scans had shown that we had rendered the cancer dormant. That’s my phrase for it. We had stopped the growth. It had been reduced, and it had become manageable. But it’s always the reality, and the knowledge, that that can change and it can come back, because it is cancer. It outsmarts pretty much everything you throw at it. And this, of course, this is stage 4 lung cancer.

“Stage 4 is, as they say, terminal,” Limbaugh noted. “So we have to tweak the treatment plan, which we did, and the chemotherapy drugs in hopes of keeping additional progression at bay for as long as possible. So the idea now is to keep it where it is, or to maybe have it reduce again. We’ve shown that that is possible. If it happened once, it can happen again. So that is the objective of the current treatment plan.”

He added: “Hearing from you, know that you’re out there praying and everything else you’re doing, that is a blessing. It’s just a series of blessings, and I am grateful o be able to come here to the studio and tell you about it.”

