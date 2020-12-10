Rush Limbaugh Trends Over Secession Comments — And Some Critics Hoping for His Death

Radio host Rush Limbaugh became a top trending topic over his comments about the United States “trending toward secession” — along with many critics openly rooting for his death of stage 4 lung cancer.

Tens of thousands of Twitter users were buzzing about Limbaugh — who announced in February that he has terminal lung cancer — and once his secession remarks began trending, several prominent media figures and other verified users expressed disappointment at the reason.

Comic actor Tom Arnold wrote “I’m looking forward to Rush Limbaugh’s reunion with his maker Abaddon,” a reference to a demonic figure.

I’m looking forward to Rush Limbaugh’s reunion with his maker Abaddon. #HappyHanukkah https://t.co/Y9kcK8bLzn — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) December 10, 2020

Fox Soul host Claudia Jordan wrote “Satan—please come get your son…. Rush Limbaugh,” then later added “God forgive me (and I KNOW I’m not alone in this) but every time I see Rush Limbaugh trending I get excited…. and then…. I see he was just talking more sh*t and peddling more hate. Come thru G.R. You dragging ya boney feet,” presumably referring to the Grim Reaper.

Satan—please come get your son…. Rush Limbaugh…. 👹👿 — Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) December 10, 2020

God forgive me (and I KNOW I’m not alone in this) but every time I see Rush Limbaugh trending I get excited…. and then…. I see he was just talking more sh*t and peddling more hate. Come thru G.R. You dragging ya boney feet 💀 — Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) December 10, 2020

Other blue-checks reactions alternated between that and scathing criticism of Limbaugh’s remarks and career.

#RushLimbaugh is trending because he’s talking about Red States leaving the Union? How would that happen? And where would the money come from? And most importantly I doubt anyone will be happy needing a passport to attend the Ohio v.s. Michigan game 😏🤷‍♂️ — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) December 10, 2020

Rush Limbaugh isn’t a patriot. Patriots don’t talk about breaking up the country. Traitors do.https://t.co/QfyZBOwgSv — Joe Madison (@MadisonSiriusXM) December 10, 2020

Not to be insensitive, but Rush Limbaugh isn’t long for this world so he’ll burn it down before heading down himself. As the MAGAts would say, ‘if you hate the United States, then leave.’ I’m sure Russia or some other shithole country would be happy to have y’all. https://t.co/1ZZc32YzdU — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) December 10, 2020

Saw Rush Limbaugh was trending, but not for the reason(s) I was hoping. Don’t tease us like that Twitter. — Michael Drake (@mikedrake178) December 10, 2020

.@RealRLimbaugh was faced with his own mortality, got the chance to take stock of his life, discover dignity, and do something decent with his remaining days—and said “No thanks, I’ll stick with lies, treason, fear-mongering, and abject racism.”#RushLimbaugh wasted his life. pic.twitter.com/Fz7K1yK5Jp — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) December 10, 2020

The president who gave him the medal built one of the world’s most famous buildings in the NY Limbaugh is reviling, lived there for 70 years etc https://t.co/qz1M7CSs0s — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 10, 2020

Rush Limbaugh: “I actually think that we’re trending toward secession.” If the red states seceded they would be a third world nation. It is the blue states that keep the red state’s financially afloat. Generally, blue states pay more taxes than they receive in federal benefits! — John W. Dean (@JohnWDean) December 10, 2020

Limbaugh is close to death and his final act will be literally trying to tear the U.S. apart. https://t.co/4KQWn4faJ4 — Brian Vastag (@brianvastag) December 9, 2020

Shortly after the broadcaster’s diagnosis, CNN host Brian Stelter denounced hopes for Limbaugh’s death, saying “It’s revolting to me,” and asking “Why can’t people say ‘we hope Rush gets better quickly?’”

President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom shortly after the diagnosis was announced.

