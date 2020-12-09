Rush Limbaugh said on his radio show Wednesday that the U.S. may be “trending toward secession.”

As Limbaugh talked about liberal cities like New York and San Francisco, he took up a question of whether “we can win the culture.”

“I actually think — and I’ve referenced this, I’ve alluded to this a couple of times because I’ve seen others allude to this — I actually think that we’re trending toward secession,” he said.

“I see more and more people asking what in the world do we have in common with the people who live in, say, New York?” Limbaugh asked.

In the segment, first flagged by Media Matters, he said, “A lot of bloggers have written extensively about how distant and separated and how much more separated our culture is becoming politically and that it can’t go on this way. There cannot be a peaceful coexistence of two completely different theories of life, theories of government, theories of how we manage our affairs. We can’t be in this dire a conflict without something giving somewhere along the way.”

You can watch above,

