Sandy Hook Shooting Survivor Faces Second Mass Shooting at Michigan State: ‘We Can No Longer Provide Just Love and Prayers’

A Michigan State University student posted an intensely-emotional video as she declared that Monday night’s shooting at the school is now the second mass shooting she’s had to live through.

Following the attack that left 3 people dead and 5 more injured, 21-year-old student Jackie Matthews posted a video on TikTok where she introduced herself by saying she was across the street from where the shooting took place. She then announced that this was the second mass shooting of her life, as approximately 10 years ago, she survived the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Matthews explained that during the Newtown massacre, she had to crouch for so long that it injured her lower back, and she now suffers from a “full-blown PTSD fracture that flares up anytime I am in a stressful situation.”

“The fact that this is the second mass shooting that I have now lived through is incomprehensible,” Matthews said. “We can no longer provide just love and prayers. It needs to be legislation, it needs to be action. It’s not okay. We can no longer allow this to happen. We can no longer be complacent. I’ll forever be Sandy Hook Strong; I’ll forever be Spartan Strong.”

Watch above via Shannon Watts.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com