Sarah Huckabee Sanders Pens Op-Ed Encouraging Vaccines: ‘It’s Clear That the Trump Vaccine Works and Is Saving Lives’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders penned an op-ed Sunday encouraging more people in Arkansas to get “the Trump vaccine.”

Sanders, former Trump press secretary and current Arkansas gubernatorial candidate, said recently she would not mask mandates or vaccines as governor.

In an op-ed for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, she refers to it as the “Trump vaccine” and while she continues to say she won’t mandate them, “As the number of covid cases and hospitalizations once again rise exponentially in Arkansas, information is emerging that I hope people will consider.”

Recent data demonstrates that those Arkansans who are not vaccinated are at significantly greater risk for serious illness from covid. In fact, 98 percent of covid patients currently hospitalized in our state and 99 percent of recent covid deaths were people who were not vaccinated. It’s clear that the Trump vaccine works and is saving lives. The benefits of getting vaccinated extend beyond protection from covid. Many of our hospitals are now dangerously close to maximum capacity due to rising covid cases. Our heroic doctors and nurses who have stood on the front lines of the pandemic need the ability to treat patients with other serious illnesses and emergencies as well.

Arkansas, per recent reports, has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country thus far. With cases rising across the country, more Republicans have encouraged people to get the shot.

Sanders writes that “arrogant, condescending politicians and bureaucrats were wrong” about mandates and shutdowns, adding that they “misjudged the Trump vaccine plan.”

She argues that the vaccination rate could be improved if President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris “admit they were wrong to cast doubt on Operation Warp Speed and give President Trump and his team the credit they are due.”

Sanders says she personally got the vaccine, and one reason in particular she cited was feeling “reassured after President Trump and his family were vaccinated.”

Trump was vaccinated in January, but that was not public knowledge until reports came out weeks later. The former president has touted the success of Operation Warp Speed, but has not been that vocal about encouraging vaccines.

At a rally on Saturday, he told supporters, “I recommend you take it, but I also believe in your freedoms 100 percent.”

