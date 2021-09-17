Schiff Says U.S. Strike in Kabul Deserves ‘Additional Oversight’: ‘We Need to Know What Went Wrong’

Congressman Adam Schiff (D- CA), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Friday the airstrike that killed civilians in Afghanistan deserves “additional oversight.”

The U.S. military admitted on Friday that despite initial claims the strike took out ISIS-K targets, it actually killed an American aid worker and 9 family members, including 7 children.

Schiff reacted to the news with a statement saying, “While there is no overstating the chaotic and dangerous situation in Kabul following the fall of the Afghan government and the attack on our forces by ISIS-K, it is clear that the August 29 strike was a mistake with horrific consequences.”

While the Pentagon acknowledging it is a “first step” towards transparency, he continued, “We need to know what went wrong in the hours and minutes leading up to the strike to prevent similar tragedies in the future.”

Schiff also made a point of saying he’s concerned about “the accuracy and completeness of public statements made in the immediate aftermath of the strike, and whether those accounted for all of the information possessed by the government at the time.”

“This is an area deserving of additional oversight,” he added, hinting at further action by the Intel Committee.

Intel Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) cues up probes: "I am … concerned about the accuracy and completeness of public statements made in the immediate aftermath of the strike, and whether those accounted for all of the information possessed by the government at the time." pic.twitter.com/m61AAr0Wna — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 17, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com