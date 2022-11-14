Scott Galloway Predicts Elon Musk’s Bizarre Behavior Will Result in Twitter Going ‘Down’ in the Next Week: He ‘Has Absolutely No Guard Rails’

Podcast host and entrepreneur Scott Galloway declared Elon Musk’s behavior will cause Twitter to go offline within the week.

Speaking with CNN’s Jim Acosta on Sunday, Galloway, who has served on the board of many large companies including The New York Times, said Musk’s actions are unlike anything he has seen before.

“It’s just pure chaos. We’ve never seen anything like this, and it doesn’t feel like the undoing of a site or a company. It feels like the undoing of a person,” Galloway said bluntly. “It’s mania mixed with chaos. It’s hard to imagine where it goes from here.”

Galloway said the general ideas Musk has had since taking over the company in October are not necessarily the problem, it’s how he has implemented them.

“It’s how he’s gone about it, firing people and then asking them to come back, trying to fire them for cause. You know, taking sort of a very happenstance approach to subscription. Even the blue check really didn’t make any sense, and now he’s trying to roll it back to a gray check. It just feels as if it is literally chaos,” he added.

Galloway predicted that Musk’s haphazard actions will result in the site going down.

“I wouldn’t be surprised, Jim, if you see the site go down in the next week, because at some point when you keep disparaging people like this, you know, somebody’s gonna piss in the punch ball here. It’s just this — I’ve never seen anything like this,” he added.

Galloway suggested no one in Musk’s life is able to step in and guide him in a different direction.

“There’s kind of a universal truth, and that is the universe doesn’t like people getting beyond a certain level of power. And these really poor instincts kick in, whether it’s the Peter principle or surrounding yourself with people that only agree with you. But it appears this individual has absolutely no guard rails,’ he concluded.

Listen above via CNN.

