Sean Larkin, former LivePD star and current host of the podcast Coptales, made a Thursday appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program, where he agreed with Hannity that policing is in serious danger.

“We have defund and dismantle police, now they’re talking about getting rid of indemnification — which would mean every cop would have to hire their own lawyers,” Hannity noted in the segment. “That means every criminal would sue every time they get arrested, and that will be the end of policing in America.”

Larkin — a former sergeant in the Tulsa Police Department Gang Unit and author of a new book, Breaking Blue: Real Life Stories of Cops Falsely Accused, published by Mediaite’s sister property, Law&Crime — concurred.

“You are already seeing police officers… leaving in droves right now, and we are having a very, very difficult time filling these police academies,” Larkin replied. “It’s happening in every major city across the country. Those type of things are going to punish us and we are going to pay for it in the years to come.”

Larkin discussed the value of a program like Live PD in showing what police officers deal with “on a daily basis.”

Watch above via Fox News.

