Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Tops the Competition – and Most Fox News Shows – in Key Demo Viewers Thursday

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham regularly finds herself among the top five most-watched shows in cable news, but she had a particularly good night in the ratings Thursday, coming in second in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54.

The Ingraham Angle won the 10 p.m. hour in not only total viewers, with 2.19 million, but also in the key demo, with 361,000 – the second-highest A25-54 viewership in cable news on Thursday, according to Nielsen data. MSNBC’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell was second, with 1.74 million total viewers, and 231,000 in the demo. On CNN, the first hour of Don Lemon Tonight was third at 10 p.m., with 754,000 total viewers and 176,000 in the demo.

Ingraham was second in demo viewers only to Tucker Carlson, who again topped the ratings charts on Thursday. Tucker Carlson Tonight notched 2.85 million total viewers, and 448,000 in the demo. Hannity was second in total viewers, with 2.53 million, and third in the demo, with 349,000. The Rachel Maddow Show was a close third in total viewers, with 2.52 million, and fourth in the demo, with 333,000. The Five was fourth in total viewers, with 2.43 million, and fifth in the demo, with 320,000. Ingraham was fifth in total viewers, with 2.19 million, and second in the demo, with 361,000.

Fox News won in total day, averaging 1.48 million total viewers, and 230,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.04 million, and third in the demo, with 127,000. CNN averaged 624,000 total viewers in total day, and was second in the demo, with 144,000.

Fox also topped the competition across the board in prime time, averaging 2.52 million total viewers, and 386,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.87 million total viewers, and 250,000 in the demo. CNN was third, averaging 835,000 total viewers and 200,000 in the demo.

In the early morning, Fox and Friends was first, with 1.11 million total viewers, and 161,000 in the demo. Morning Joe was second in total viewers, with 831,000, and a close third in the demo, with 101,000. CNN’s New Day was third in total viewers, with 462,000, and second in the demo, with 104,000.

