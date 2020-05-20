Sen. Jeff Merkley Trashes Trump, GOP for Opposition to Mail-In Ballots: They’re ‘Trying to Stop People of Color From Voting’

With President Donald Trump voicing strong opposition to mail-in voting — to the point where he’s threatening to cut off federal funding to one state taking steps to facilitate voting by mail — one Democratic senator is condemning him and the Republican party for their stance.

Speaking with Dean Obeidallah on SiriusXM Tuesday, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OH) blasted Trump and Republicans for their position on voting by mail — accusing the party of trying to suppress the votes from constituencies which don’t normally trend red.

“The Republicans are trying to stop poor people from voting, they’re trying to stop college students from voting, people of color from voting, Indian tribes from voting,” Merkley said.

The senator is pushing for guaranteed nationwide absentee ballots this fall, claiming that voting by mail ensures that no “tricks” can be pulled to suppress the vote.

“You can’t understaff,” Merkley said. “You can’t create a four hour wait in line. You can’t move the polling place at the last second and get away that.”

Trump, on Wednesday morning, falsely claimed Michigan mailed absentee ballots to 7.7 million people. (Michigan voters were sent applications for the ballots.) The president went on to threaten to “hold up funding” to Michigan.

Listen above, via SiriusXM.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]