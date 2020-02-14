Michael Avenatti has been found guilty on all three counts in his Nike extortion trial.

Avenatti, of course, first came to national prominence as Stormy Daniels’ attorney and was a ubiquitous presence on CNN and MSNBC not too long ago.

Senator Ben Sasse, recalling the time Avenatti called him “moron who knows nothing about the law,” put out an official statement today calling him a “scumbag.” Sasse also took shots at the networks that gave him so much airtime in the past few years.

“Michael Avenatti is a D-list attorney but a Grade-A scumbag. It’s hard to get airtime from the slammer, so Nike’s win is cable television’s loss. In the end, Michael Avenatti wasn’t a real attorney, he just played one on TV,” the statement reads.

So Ben Sasse's office has a statement pic.twitter.com/XlGyjjhJBP — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 14, 2020

